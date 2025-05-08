Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rocky the Bulldog Patching Ceremony B-roll Package

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2025

    Video by Pfc. Trey Woodard 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Rocky the Bulldog, the 3rd Infantry Division (3rd ID) mascot, receives his patch during a 3rd ID patching ceremony at Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 9, 2025. Rocky the Bulldog is the living embodiment of the 3rd Infantry Division mascot drawn and sold by Walt Disney to the 3ID in 1965. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trey Woodard)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 17:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961796
    VIRIN: 250509-A-UJ512-8797
    Filename: DOD_110983892
    Length: 00:02:55
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    RockytheBulldog, Mascot, Dog, 3rd ID, rockofthemarne

