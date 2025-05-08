Rocky the Bulldog, the 3rd Infantry Division (3rd ID) mascot, receives his patch during a 3rd ID patching ceremony at Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 9, 2025. Rocky the Bulldog is the living embodiment of the 3rd Infantry Division mascot drawn and sold by Walt Disney to the 3ID in 1965. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trey Woodard)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2025 17:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|961796
|VIRIN:
|250509-A-UJ512-8797
|Filename:
|DOD_110983892
|Length:
|00:02:55
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Rocky the Bulldog Patching Ceremony B-roll Package, by PFC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.