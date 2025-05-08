U.S. Airmen and F-22 Raptors assigned to the 71st Fighter Squadron, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, participate in Checkered Flag 25-2 and Weapons System Evaluation Program East 25.04 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 29 – May 15, 2025. These exercises contribute to enhancing global response force readiness by strengthening partnerships between units. This ensures a more formidable combat force and enables Airmen to execute live-fire exercises while experiencing simulated real-world air-to-air combat. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2025 16:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|961792
|VIRIN:
|250508-F-BE826-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110983776
|Length:
|00:03:18
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, F-22 Raptors bring the fight during Checkered Flag and WSEP, by SrA Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
