    F-22 Raptors bring the fight during Checkered Flag and WSEP

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen and F-22 Raptors assigned to the 71st Fighter Squadron, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, participate in Checkered Flag 25-2 and Weapons System Evaluation Program East 25.04 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 29 – May 15, 2025. These exercises contribute to enhancing global response force readiness by strengthening partnerships between units. This ensures a more formidable combat force and enables Airmen to execute live-fire exercises while experiencing simulated real-world air-to-air combat. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 16:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961792
    VIRIN: 250508-F-BE826-1002
    Filename: DOD_110983776
    Length: 00:03:18
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    TAGS

    Tyndall Air Force Base
    fifth-generation fighter
    Tyndall
    air-to-air
    F-22
    Checkered Flag 25-2

