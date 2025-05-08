F-22 Raptors bring the fight during Checkered Flag and WSEP

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen and F-22 Raptors assigned to the 71st Fighter Squadron, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, participate in Checkered Flag 25-2 and Weapons System Evaluation Program East 25.04 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 29 – May 15, 2025. These exercises contribute to enhancing global response force readiness by strengthening partnerships between units. This ensures a more formidable combat force and enables Airmen to execute live-fire exercises while experiencing simulated real-world air-to-air combat. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)