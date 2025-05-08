U.S. Army Spc. Hanss Ramsses Lopez Avina, assigned to 35th Corps Signal Brigade, speaks about Army programs during Mental Health Awareness Month on Fort Bragg, N.C., May 9, 2025. Fort Bragg participates in Army-wide Mental Health Awareness Month in May, which focuses on reducing the stigma surrounding mental health and promoting support for service members, families, and broader communities. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Gianna Elle Sulger)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2025 16:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|961790
|VIRIN:
|250509-A-VH966-9820
|Filename:
|DOD_110983698
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mental Health Awareness Month Interview, by SGT Gianna Sulger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
