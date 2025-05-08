Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)       

    Patrick SFB is located between Satellite Beach and Cocoa Beach in Brevard County, Florida. It is home to Space Launch Delta 45 (SLD 45), which controls and operates Cape Canaveral Space Force Station (CCSFS) and the Eastern Range. Additionally, SLD 45 deploys resources for flight safety, infrastructure, range instrumentation and launch support.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 15:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961788
    VIRIN: 250401-F-HK977-7897
    Filename: DOD_110983561
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Patrick Space Force Base, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guardians
    b-roll
    Space Force
    Patrick SFB

