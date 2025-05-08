Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    United Through Strength Reel

    10.16.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brooke Spenner 

    U.S. Transportation Command     

    United through strength is a reel that utilizes the U.S. Transportation Command senior enlisted advisor, Chief Brian Kruzelnick’s speech from National Defense Transportation Association symposium 2024. (DoD Video by Brooke Spenner)

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 14:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 961779
    VIRIN: 241016-F-MV819-1905
    Filename: DOD_110983484
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: US

