Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III presides over the U.S. Transportation Command change of command ceremony on Scott Air Force Base, Ill., Oct. 4, 2024. During the ceremony, Air Force Gen. Randall Reed assumed command from Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, who retired with 36 years of service in the Air Force. (DoD video by Brooke Spenner)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2025 14:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|961775
|VIRIN:
|241007-F-MV819-5794
|Filename:
|DOD_110983479
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USTRANSCOM Change of Command, by SSgt Brooke Spenner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
