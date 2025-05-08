Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USTRANSCOM Change of Command

    UNITED STATES

    10.07.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brooke Spenner 

    U.S. Transportation Command     

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III presides over the U.S. Transportation Command change of command ceremony on Scott Air Force Base, Ill., Oct. 4, 2024. During the ceremony, Air Force Gen. Randall Reed assumed command from Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, who retired with 36 years of service in the Air Force. (DoD video by Brooke Spenner)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2024
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 14:44
    Location: US

