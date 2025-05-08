USTRANSCOM Change of Command

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/961775" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III presides over the U.S. Transportation Command change of command ceremony on Scott Air Force Base, Ill., Oct. 4, 2024. During the ceremony, Air Force Gen. Randall Reed assumed command from Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, who retired with 36 years of service in the Air Force. (DoD video by Brooke Spenner)