    ASMR Air Refueling Reel

    UNITED STATES

    12.18.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brooke Spenner 

    U.S. Transportation Command     

    Utilizing air refueling wing b-roll downloaded from Defense Visual Information Distribution Service to create an autonomous sensory meridian response video. (DoD Video by Brooke Spenner)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2024
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 14:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961774
    VIRIN: 241218-F-MV819-7873
    Filename: DOD_110983477
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ASMR Air Refueling Reel, by SSgt Brooke Spenner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

