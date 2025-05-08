The commander of U.S. Transportation Command, Air Force Gen. Randall Reed, provides testimony at a Senate Armed Services Committee posture hearing, Washington, D.C., March 5, 2025. (DoD Video by Brooke Spenner)
|03.11.2025
|05.09.2025 14:44
|Package
|961771
|250311-F-MV819-3882
|DOD_110983466
|00:00:10
|US
|1
|1
This work, USTRANSCOM Commander, Gen. Randall Reed, SASC posture hearing, by SSgt Brooke Spenner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
