    Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell Weekly SITREP May 8

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell delivers Weekly SITREP from the Pentagon, May 8, 2025. (DOD video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 17:41
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 961767
    VIRIN: 250508-F-VS137-7737
    Filename: DOD_110983456
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell Weekly SITREP May 8, by SSgt Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of Defense
    Pentagon
    Secretary of Defense
    Sitrep
    Washington dc

