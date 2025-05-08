Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Innovation and Family Focus -- It's Better at Bliss (9:16 format)

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Video by David Poe  

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Innovation and a focus on our people define the experience at Fort Bliss. Col. Brendan Gallagher and Command Sgt. Maj. Dave Sweeney, the Fort Blss Garrison command team, were recently out and about to experience the commitment to progress and supportive community that makes us stand out -- It's Better at Bliss.

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 14:05
    Category: Commercials
    Length: 00:00:51
