Innovation and a focus on our people define the experience at Fort Bliss. Col. Brendan Gallagher and Command Sgt. Maj. Dave Sweeney, the Fort Blss Garrison command team, were recently out and about to experience the commitment to progress and supportive community that makes us stand out -- It's Better at Bliss.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2025 14:05
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|961762
|VIRIN:
|250501-A-KV967-2001
|PIN:
|250501
|Filename:
|DOD_110983307
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Innovation and Family Focus -- It's Better at Bliss (9:16 format), by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.