Technically Speaking Podcast Episode 29 REEL

Our NIWC Atlantic team, they're not waiting for war they are preparing for it—we lead from the front at NAVWAR! The latest “Technically Speaking” podcast episode recaps how our team conducted cutting-edge wartime technology experiments in Charleston, SC.



This isn’t theoretical—it’s lethal tech designed with our warfighters in mind. Every system we test, every scenario we simulate, strengthens our naval advantage.