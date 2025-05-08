Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Technically Speaking Podcast Episode 29 REEL

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.09.2025

    Video by Chelsie Holloway 

    Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic

    Our NIWC Atlantic team, they're not waiting for war they are preparing for it—we lead from the front at NAVWAR! The latest “Technically Speaking” podcast episode recaps how our team conducted cutting-edge wartime technology experiments in Charleston, SC.

    This isn’t theoretical—it’s lethal tech designed with our warfighters in mind. Every system we test, every scenario we simulate, strengthens our naval advantage.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 13:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 961754
    VIRIN: 250509-N-BJ011-4637
    Filename: DOD_110983159
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Technically Speaking Podcast Episode 29 REEL, by Chelsie Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    podcast
    readiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download