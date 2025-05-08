Interview on drone innovation and survivability with 1st Lt. Benjamin Storie, Unmanned Aerial Systems platoon leader, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division during Combined Resolve 25-02

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army 1st Lt. Benjamin Storie, an Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) platoon leader assigned to the 2nd Infantry Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, explains the brigade UAS manufacturing program during Combined Resolve 25-02 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, May 7, 2025. The UAS program focuses on survivability features such as radio frequency hopping in order to mitigate the threat of counter UAS systems and decreasing the cost of drone production. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Thomas McCarty)



-Interview with 1st Lt. Benjamin Storie -



00:00:18:20 - 00:00:46:09 General overview of the brigade drone innovation program



00:00:46:10 - 00:01:31:17 Why being able to manufacture drones is important



00:01:31:18 - 00:02:28:08 Navigating the intricacies of drone procurement



00:02:28:08 - 00:03:14:17 Discussion on the tactical advantage drones provide



00:03:14:17 - 00:04:21:23 Explanation of how drones are integrated at the tactical level



00:04:21:23 - 00:05:12:08 Frame development and the dispersion of drones across the force



00:05:12:09 - 00:05:48:16 Advancements in drone survivability