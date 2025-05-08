U.S. Army 1st Lt. Benjamin Storie, an Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) platoon leader assigned to the 2nd Infantry Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, explains the brigade UAS manufacturing program during Combined Resolve 25-02 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, May 7, 2025. The UAS program focuses on survivability features such as radio frequency hopping in order to mitigate the threat of counter UAS systems and decreasing the cost of drone production. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Thomas McCarty)
-Interview with 1st Lt. Benjamin Storie -
00:00:18:20 - 00:00:46:09 General overview of the brigade drone innovation program
00:00:46:10 - 00:01:31:17 Why being able to manufacture drones is important
00:01:31:18 - 00:02:28:08 Navigating the intricacies of drone procurement
00:02:28:08 - 00:03:14:17 Discussion on the tactical advantage drones provide
00:03:14:17 - 00:04:21:23 Explanation of how drones are integrated at the tactical level
00:04:21:23 - 00:05:12:08 Frame development and the dispersion of drones across the force
00:05:12:09 - 00:05:48:16 Advancements in drone survivability
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2025 13:45
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|961753
|VIRIN:
|250507-A-NR898-3774
|Filename:
|DOD_110983154
|Length:
|00:05:49
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Interview on drone innovation and survivability with 1st Lt. Benjamin Storie, Unmanned Aerial Systems platoon leader, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division during Combined Resolve 25-02, by CPT Thomas McCarty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.