    Interview on drone innovation and survivability with 1st Lt. Benjamin Storie, Unmanned Aerial Systems platoon leader, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division during Combined Resolve 25-02

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.07.2025

    Video by Capt. Thomas McCarty 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Benjamin Storie, an Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) platoon leader assigned to the 2nd Infantry Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, explains the brigade UAS manufacturing program during Combined Resolve 25-02 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, May 7, 2025. The UAS program focuses on survivability features such as radio frequency hopping in order to mitigate the threat of counter UAS systems and decreasing the cost of drone production. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Thomas McCarty)

    -Interview with 1st Lt. Benjamin Storie -

    00:00:18:20 - 00:00:46:09 General overview of the brigade drone innovation program

    00:00:46:10 - 00:01:31:17 Why being able to manufacture drones is important

    00:01:31:18 - 00:02:28:08 Navigating the intricacies of drone procurement

    00:02:28:08 - 00:03:14:17 Discussion on the tactical advantage drones provide

    00:03:14:17 - 00:04:21:23 Explanation of how drones are integrated at the tactical level

    00:04:21:23 - 00:05:12:08 Frame development and the dispersion of drones across the force

    00:05:12:09 - 00:05:48:16 Advancements in drone survivability

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 13:45
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 961753
    VIRIN: 250507-A-NR898-3774
    Filename: DOD_110983154
    Length: 00:05:49
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE

    3ID
    TiC
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    CombinedResolve
    EuropeAfricaInnovation

