Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercising Readiness with MacDill's NORI

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Derrick Bole 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing and the 927th Air Refueling Wing execute operations while participating in a Nuclear Operational Readiness Inspection at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 2-7, 2025. MacDill AFB generates and provides, when directed, specially trained and equipped aircrews to conduct critical air refueling to support global operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Derrick Bole)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 13:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 961746
    VIRIN: 250505-F-XY101-2001
    Filename: DOD_110983026
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercising Readiness with MacDill's NORI, by SrA Derrick Bole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NORI, 6th Air Refueling Wing, inspection, MacDill, Alert

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download