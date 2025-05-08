Drones: Redefining the Battlefield

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/961744" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

1st Lt. Benjamin Storie, assigned to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, discusses drone innovation, manufacturing, and survivability during Combined Resolve 25-02 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center on Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, May 9, 2025. The drone innovation program focuses on survivability features such as radio frequency hopping in order to mitigate the threat of counter UAS systems and decreasing the cost of drone production. Combined Resolve is part of the Army’s “Transforming in Contact” initiative, which assesses the effectiveness of electronic warfare and counter-unmanned aerial systems, as well as how force structure changes and current tactics align with emerging technologies. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hunter Carpenter)



“Hit Me Up” by Felipe Rodriguez and Guillermo Rosario is licensed under De Wolfe Music Library. To request a copy of this 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment’s license please email team@dewolfemusic.com