Drones: Redefining the Battlefield

1st Lt. Benjamin Storie, assigned to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, discusses drone innovation, manufacturing, and survivability during Combined Resolve 25-02 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center on Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, May 9, 2025. The drone innovation program focuses on survivability features such as radio frequency hopping in order to mitigate the threat of counter UAS systems and decreasing the cost of drone production. Combined Resolve is part of the Army’s “Transforming in Contact” initiative, which assesses the effectiveness of electronic warfare and counter-unmanned aerial systems, as well as how force structure changes and current tactics align with emerging technologies. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hunter Carpenter)
|05.09.2025
|05.09.2025 13:08
|Video Productions
|961744
|250509-A-CK914-2701
|DOD_110982988
|00:00:54
|HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
|0
|0
