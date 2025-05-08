Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Drones: Redefining the Battlefield

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.09.2025

    Video by Spc. Hunter Carpenter 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    1st Lt. Benjamin Storie, assigned to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, discusses drone innovation, manufacturing, and survivability during Combined Resolve 25-02 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center on Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, May 9, 2025. The drone innovation program focuses on survivability features such as radio frequency hopping in order to mitigate the threat of counter UAS systems and decreasing the cost of drone production. Combined Resolve is part of the Army’s “Transforming in Contact” initiative, which assesses the effectiveness of electronic warfare and counter-unmanned aerial systems, as well as how force structure changes and current tactics align with emerging technologies. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hunter Carpenter)

    “Hit Me Up” by Felipe Rodriguez and Guillermo Rosario is licensed under De Wolfe Music Library. To request a copy of this 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment’s license please email team@dewolfemusic.com

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 13:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 961744
    VIRIN: 250509-A-CK914-2701
    Filename: DOD_110982988
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE

    This work, Drones: Redefining the Battlefield, by SPC Hunter Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3ID
    TiC
    StrongerTogether
    CombinedResolve
    TFIRON
    EuropeAfricaInnovation

