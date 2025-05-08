The Winning Frontline Episode 4

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



At Winn Army Community Hospital, readiness means strong partnerships across the installation. In this week’s episode of Winning Frontline: Stories of Military Medical Readiness, Public Affairs Officer Kevin Larson sits down with Jim Ochoa, Chief of Fort Stewart Emergency Services, to discuss interagency coordination, emergency response readiness, and how teamwork across commands supports the safety and resilience of our force and community.