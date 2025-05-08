Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Winning Frontline Episode 4

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2025

    Video by Gustave Rehnstrom 

    Winn Army Community Hospital

    At Winn Army Community Hospital, readiness means strong partnerships across the installation. In this week’s episode of Winning Frontline: Stories of Military Medical Readiness, Public Affairs Officer Kevin Larson sits down with Jim Ochoa, Chief of Fort Stewart Emergency Services, to discuss interagency coordination, emergency response readiness, and how teamwork across commands supports the safety and resilience of our force and community.

    05.09.2025
    This work, The Winning Frontline Episode 4, by Gustave Rehnstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

