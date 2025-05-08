The Winning Frontline Episode 4

At Winn Army Community Hospital, readiness means strong partnerships across the installation. In this week’s episode of Winning Frontline: Stories of Military Medical Readiness, Public Affairs Officer Kevin Larson sits down with Jim Ochoa, Chief of Fort Stewart Emergency Services, to discuss interagency coordination, emergency response readiness, and how teamwork across commands supports the safety and resilience of our force and community.
