    The Winning Frontline Episode 3

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2025

    Video by Gustave Rehnstrom 

    Winn Army Community Hospital

    At Winn Army Community Hospital, medical readiness begins with accessible, high-quality care. In this week’s episode of Winning Frontline: Stories of Military Medical Readiness, Public Affairs Officer Kevin Larson sits down with LTC Samantha Bazan, Deputy Commander for Quality and Safety, to discuss My Military Health and how virtual visits are expanding access, improving continuity of care, and strengthening readiness across the force.

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 13:04
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 961741
    VIRIN: 250430-O-TY372-5488
    Filename: DOD_110982976
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

