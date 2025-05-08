The Winning Frontline Episode 3

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



At Winn Army Community Hospital, medical readiness begins with accessible, high-quality care. In this week’s episode of Winning Frontline: Stories of Military Medical Readiness, Public Affairs Officer Kevin Larson sits down with LTC Samantha Bazan, Deputy Commander for Quality and Safety, to discuss My Military Health and how virtual visits are expanding access, improving continuity of care, and strengthening readiness across the force.