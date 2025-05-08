The Winning Frontline Episode 3

At Winn Army Community Hospital, medical readiness begins with accessible, high-quality care. In this week’s episode of Winning Frontline: Stories of Military Medical Readiness, Public Affairs Officer Kevin Larson sits down with LTC Samantha Bazan, Deputy Commander for Quality and Safety, to discuss My Military Health and how virtual visits are expanding access, improving continuity of care, and strengthening readiness across the force.
|04.30.2025
|05.09.2025 13:04
|Series
|961741
|250430-O-TY372-5488
|DOD_110982976
|00:02:56
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|1
|1
