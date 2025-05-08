Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Winning Frontline Episode 2

    FORT STEWART, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Video by Gustave Rehnstrom 

    Winn Army Community Hospital

    At Winn Army Community Hospital, readiness remains at the core of everything we do. In this week’s installment of Winning Frontline: Stories of Military Medical Readiness, Public Affairs Officer Kevin Larson sits down with Maj. Daniel Brown, the Army’s only certified hand physical therapist, to discuss how his specialized expertise plays a vital role in restoring function, accelerating recovery, and sustaining warfighter readiness.

