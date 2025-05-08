Coast Guard Cutter Manowar B-roll

The crew of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Manowar (WPB-87330) patrolling for unlawful alien migration attempts in the Florida Straits. Coast Guard crews continue to rescue and repatriate aliens to their country of origin or departure. (Video courtesy of Senior Chief Petty Officer Brodie McDonald)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2025 12:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|961733
|VIRIN:
|250509-G-G0107-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110982857
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
No keywords found.