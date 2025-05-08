Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Cutter Manowar B-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    The crew of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Manowar (WPB-87330) patrolling for unlawful alien migration attempts in the Florida Straits. Coast Guard crews continue to rescue and repatriate aliens to their country of origin or departure. (Video courtesy of Senior Chief Petty Officer Brodie McDonald)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 12:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961733
    VIRIN: 250509-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_110982857
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Coast Guard
    LE
    CGD7

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download