    Interviews on electronic warfare and restructuring efforts with Soldiers assigned to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division during Combined Resolve 25-02

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.07.2025

    Video by Capt. Thomas McCarty 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, discuss electronic warfare systems and restructuring during Combined Resolve 25-02 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center on Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, May 7, 2025. Electronic warfare systems such as the Beast+ system support EW efforts by scanning the electromagnetic spectrum to detect enemy signals, identify spoofing or jamming threats, and enhance battlefield awareness for maneuver elements. Combined Resolve is part of the Army’s “Transforming in Contact” initiative, which assesses the effectiveness of electronic warfare and counter-unmanned aerial systems, as well as how force structure changes and current tactics align with emerging technologies. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Thomas McCarty)

    -Interview with 1st Lt. Cara Shattan-

    00:00:10:08 - 00:00:51:16 General overview of electronic warfare (EW) program

    00:00:51:17 - 00:02:40:06 Integration of EW across the warfighting functions

    00:02:40:07 - 00:03:13:09 Explanation of Beast+ system as a beyond line of sight sensor

    00:03:13:10 - 00:03:44:09 How EW systems are being implemented with new force structure of two EW platoons

    00:03:44:10 - 00:04:21:16 Why the Beast+ system is important to operational success

    00:04:21:17 - 00:05:15:11 Explanation of EW platoon restructuring

    00:05:15:11 - 00:06:04:07 Why restructuring to two EW platoons provides a tactical advantage

    00:06:04:07 - 00:06:46:07 How restructuring increases EW capabilities at both the brigade and battalion levels

    -Interview with Sgt. 1st Class Johnathon Ramsey-

    00:06:51:21 - 00:07:07:21 General overview of electronic warfare (EW) program

    00:07:07:22 - 00:07:37:12 Explanation of Beast+ system and its capabilities

    00:07:37:13 - 00:07:58:14 How the Beast+ system provides a tactical advantage

    00:07:58:15 - 00:08:22:18 Discussion of the two EW platoon concept

    00:08:22:19 - 00:08:50:14 How 1/3ID is a proof of concept for the Army and EW restructuring efforts

    00:08:50:15- 00:09:24:16 Why innovation in EW is important

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 12:33
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 961729
    VIRIN: 250507-A-NR898-3455
    Filename: DOD_110982810
    Length: 00:09:25
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interviews on electronic warfare and restructuring efforts with Soldiers assigned to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division during Combined Resolve 25-02, by CPT Thomas McCarty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3ID
    TiC
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    CombinedResolve
    EuropeAfricaInnovation

