Interviews on electronic warfare and restructuring efforts with Soldiers assigned to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division during Combined Resolve 25-02

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, discuss electronic warfare systems and restructuring during Combined Resolve 25-02 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center on Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, May 7, 2025. Electronic warfare systems such as the Beast+ system support EW efforts by scanning the electromagnetic spectrum to detect enemy signals, identify spoofing or jamming threats, and enhance battlefield awareness for maneuver elements. Combined Resolve is part of the Army’s “Transforming in Contact” initiative, which assesses the effectiveness of electronic warfare and counter-unmanned aerial systems, as well as how force structure changes and current tactics align with emerging technologies. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Thomas McCarty)
-Interview with 1st Lt. Cara Shattan-
00:00:10:08 - 00:00:51:16 General overview of electronic warfare (EW) program
00:00:51:17 - 00:02:40:06 Integration of EW across the warfighting functions
00:02:40:07 - 00:03:13:09 Explanation of Beast+ system as a beyond line of sight sensor
00:03:13:10 - 00:03:44:09 How EW systems are being implemented with new force structure of two EW platoons
00:03:44:10 - 00:04:21:16 Why the Beast+ system is important to operational success
00:04:21:17 - 00:05:15:11 Explanation of EW platoon restructuring
00:05:15:11 - 00:06:04:07 Why restructuring to two EW platoons provides a tactical advantage
00:06:04:07 - 00:06:46:07 How restructuring increases EW capabilities at both the brigade and battalion levels
-Interview with Sgt. 1st Class Johnathon Ramsey-
00:06:51:21 - 00:07:07:21 General overview of electronic warfare (EW) program
00:07:07:22 - 00:07:37:12 Explanation of Beast+ system and its capabilities
00:07:37:13 - 00:07:58:14 How the Beast+ system provides a tactical advantage
00:07:58:15 - 00:08:22:18 Discussion of the two EW platoon concept
00:08:22:19 - 00:08:50:14 How 1/3ID is a proof of concept for the Army and EW restructuring efforts
00:08:50:15- 00:09:24:16 Why innovation in EW is important
|05.07.2025
|05.09.2025 12:33
|Interviews
|961729
|250507-A-NR898-3455
|DOD_110982810
|00:09:25
|HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
|1
|1
