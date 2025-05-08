Interviews on electronic warfare and restructuring efforts with Soldiers assigned to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division during Combined Resolve 25-02

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, discuss electronic warfare systems and restructuring during Combined Resolve 25-02 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center on Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, May 7, 2025. Electronic warfare systems such as the Beast+ system support EW efforts by scanning the electromagnetic spectrum to detect enemy signals, identify spoofing or jamming threats, and enhance battlefield awareness for maneuver elements. Combined Resolve is part of the Army’s “Transforming in Contact” initiative, which assesses the effectiveness of electronic warfare and counter-unmanned aerial systems, as well as how force structure changes and current tactics align with emerging technologies. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Thomas McCarty)



-Interview with 1st Lt. Cara Shattan-



00:00:10:08 - 00:00:51:16 General overview of electronic warfare (EW) program



00:00:51:17 - 00:02:40:06 Integration of EW across the warfighting functions



00:02:40:07 - 00:03:13:09 Explanation of Beast+ system as a beyond line of sight sensor



00:03:13:10 - 00:03:44:09 How EW systems are being implemented with new force structure of two EW platoons



00:03:44:10 - 00:04:21:16 Why the Beast+ system is important to operational success



00:04:21:17 - 00:05:15:11 Explanation of EW platoon restructuring



00:05:15:11 - 00:06:04:07 Why restructuring to two EW platoons provides a tactical advantage



00:06:04:07 - 00:06:46:07 How restructuring increases EW capabilities at both the brigade and battalion levels



-Interview with Sgt. 1st Class Johnathon Ramsey-



00:06:51:21 - 00:07:07:21 General overview of electronic warfare (EW) program



00:07:07:22 - 00:07:37:12 Explanation of Beast+ system and its capabilities



00:07:37:13 - 00:07:58:14 How the Beast+ system provides a tactical advantage



00:07:58:15 - 00:08:22:18 Discussion of the two EW platoon concept



00:08:22:19 - 00:08:50:14 How 1/3ID is a proof of concept for the Army and EW restructuring efforts



00:08:50:15- 00:09:24:16 Why innovation in EW is important