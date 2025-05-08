Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Unresolved UAP Report: Middle East 2023

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.09.2023

    Courtesy Video

    All Domain Anomaly Resolution Office

    This video is provided for informational purposes only. Viewers should not interpret any part of the video description below as reflecting an analytic judgment, investigative conclusion, or factual determination regarding the described event’s validity, nature, or significance. Viewers should not interpret the absence of a formal assessment as suggestive of anomalous characteristics.



    The All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office received a report from a U.S. military Service consisting of eight minutes and fifteen seconds of video footage from an infrared sensor aboard a U.S. military platform. The recording, captured in the Middle East in 2023, depicts an apparent thermal contrast within the sensor’s field of view. The area of apparent contrast exhibited characteristics that may be consistent with the presence of a physical object. However, due to the absence of corroborating telemetry or multi-modal sensor data, AARO cannot determine whether the observed signature represents a sensor artifact or a thermal emission or reflection from a physical source. The available data does not support a conclusive analytic evaluation.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2023
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 12:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961723
    Filename: DOD_110982722
    Length: 00:08:15
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    UAP

