Ramstein showcases readiness, airpower during max generation exercise B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/961720" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

An elephant walk consisting of three C-21A Learjet, two C-37A Gulfstream and six C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 86th Airlift Wing line up for an elephant walk during a maximum generation exercise at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 9, 2025. The first elephant walks occurred during World War II during which large fleets of allied bombers lined up in formation for mass events, resembling the nose-to-tail formations of elephants walking to a watering hole. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez and Tech. Sgt. Cynthia Belío)