    Ramstein showcases readiness, airpower during max generation exercise B-Roll

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.09.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Cynthia Belio and Senior Airman Regan Enriquez

    86th Airlift Wing

    An elephant walk consisting of three C-21A Learjet, two C-37A Gulfstream and six C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 86th Airlift Wing line up for an elephant walk during a maximum generation exercise at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 9, 2025. The first elephant walks occurred during World War II during which large fleets of allied bombers lined up in formation for mass events, resembling the nose-to-tail formations of elephants walking to a watering hole. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez and Tech. Sgt. Cynthia Belío)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 11:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961720
    VIRIN: 250509-F-OQ558-6481
    Filename: DOD_110982672
    Length: 00:05:42
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, Ramstein showcases readiness, airpower during max generation exercise B-Roll, by TSgt Cynthia Belio and SrA Regan Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    airpower
    Elephant Walk
    C-130J "Super" Hercules
    C-37A Gulfstream
    maximum generation
    C-21

