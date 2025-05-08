An elephant walk consisting of three C-21A Learjet, two C-37A Gulfstream and six C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 86th Airlift Wing line up for an elephant walk during a maximum generation exercise at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 9, 2025. The first elephant walks occurred during World War II during which large fleets of allied bombers lined up in formation for mass events, resembling the nose-to-tail formations of elephants walking to a watering hole. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez and Tech. Sgt. Cynthia Belío)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2025 11:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|961720
|VIRIN:
|250509-F-OQ558-6481
|Filename:
|DOD_110982672
|Length:
|00:05:42
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
This work, Ramstein showcases readiness, airpower during max generation exercise B-Roll, by TSgt Cynthia Belio and SrA Regan Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
