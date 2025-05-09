Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wyvern 1 Radio: May 9, 2025

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.09.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer 

    AFN Aviano

    On this edition of 'Wyvern 1 Radio,' Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander and Chief Master Sgt. Cesar Flores, 31 FW command chief, discuss upcoming events at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 9, 2025. Throughout the segment, Clark and Flores touched on Viper Week, Police Week, and the 31st anniversary of the 31 FW. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 12:19
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 961715
    VIRIN: 250509-F-YT022-1001
    Filename: DOD_110982632
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    This work, Wyvern 1 Radio: May 9, 2025, by A1C Parker Dummer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    31st Fighter Wing
    Aviano Air Base
    Italy
    Medal of Honor
    police week
    31st of the 31st

    OPTIONS

