Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Sill JCU collaborates with Fort Sill Directorate of Emergency Services

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.07.2025

    Video by Angela Turner 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    The Joint C-sUAS University - JCU Air Cell conducted a training event with Fort Sill Directorate of Emergency Services using shotguns against sUAS to develop engagement scenarios for the JCU Operators Course and to determine the survivability of 3D printed UAS against shotgun munitions.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 10:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 961708
    VIRIN: 250507-O-KP881-6777
    Filename: DOD_110982353
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Sill JCU collaborates with Fort Sill Directorate of Emergency Services, by Angela Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download