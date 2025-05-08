The Joint C-sUAS University - JCU Air Cell conducted a training event with Fort Sill Directorate of Emergency Services using shotguns against sUAS to develop engagement scenarios for the JCU Operators Course and to determine the survivability of 3D printed UAS against shotgun munitions.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2025 10:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|961708
|VIRIN:
|250507-O-KP881-6777
|Filename:
|DOD_110982353
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Sill JCU collaborates with Fort Sill Directorate of Emergency Services, by Angela Turner, identified by DVIDS
