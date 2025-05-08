U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command 2025 command overview video, outlining the command's mission(s), as well as many of the assets, locations, and capabilities of the four major subordinate elements.
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2025 09:51
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|961695
|VIRIN:
|250429-A-QA166-6537
|Filename:
|DOD_110982186
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US
|Hometown:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Hometown:
|FORT GREELY, ALASKA, US
|Hometown:
|HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
|Hometown:
|HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, US
|Hometown:
|PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, COLORADO, US
|Hometown:
|VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2025 USASMDC Command Video, by Allen Meeks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.