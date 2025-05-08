Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2025 USASMDC Command Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2025

    Video by Allen Meeks 

    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command 2025 command overview video, outlining the command's mission(s), as well as many of the assets, locations, and capabilities of the four major subordinate elements.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 09:51
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 961695
    VIRIN: 250429-A-QA166-6537
    Filename: DOD_110982186
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US
    Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    Hometown: FORT GREELY, ALASKA, US
    Hometown: HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, US
    Hometown: PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, COLORADO, US
    Hometown: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 USASMDC Command Video, by Allen Meeks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CoE
    Space Operations
    Command Video
    Missile Defense
    high altitude
    1st Space Brigade
    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command
    RTS
    TC
    CTO
    117th Space Battalion
    Integrated Air and Missile Defense
    IAMD
    USASMDC
    Ronald Reagan Ballistic Missile Defense Test Site
    Joint Functional Component Command for Integrated Missile Defense
    Tech Center
    2025
    Chief Technology Office
    1st Space Battalion
    Capability Development Integration Directorate
    CDID
    NASA Detachment
    Space and Missile Defense Center of Excellence
    Space and Missile Defense School
    2nd Space Battalion
    Test Directorate
    100th Missile Defense Brigade (GMD)
    Systems Engineering Directorate
    ArmySMDC
    Research Directorate
    Space and High Altitude Directorate
    Missile Defeat Directorate
    Air and Missile Integration Division
    Center of Excellence Laboratories
    JFCCIMD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download