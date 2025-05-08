The Harding Project: Strengthening the Army Profession

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/961694" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Learn about the Harding Project and its role in advancing the Army profession.

The Harding Project is a Chief of Staff of the Army initiative to promote professional writing, foster professional development, renew branch journals, and advance military education. This film explores the project's goals and features exclusive interviews with key leaders: Harding Project Director LTC Zachary Griffiths, Deputy Director SFC Marcel Blood, LTG (Ret.) James M. Dubik, and Dubik Fellowship Senior Advisor COL (Ret.) Heidi Urben, PhD. Hear directly from Harding and Dubik Fellows about their contributions to shaping the future of the Army.