The Harding Project: Strengthening the Army Profession

Learn about the Harding Project and its role in advancing the Army profession.
The Harding Project is a Chief of Staff of the Army initiative to promote professional writing, foster professional development, renew branch journals, and advance military education. This film explores the project's goals and features exclusive interviews with key leaders: Harding Project Director LTC Zachary Griffiths, Deputy Director SFC Marcel Blood, LTG (Ret.) James M. Dubik, and Dubik Fellowship Senior Advisor COL (Ret.) Heidi Urben, PhD. Hear directly from Harding and Dubik Fellows about their contributions to shaping the future of the Army.
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2025 09:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|961694
|VIRIN:
|250509-O-QT950-8675
|Filename:
|DOD_110982166
|Length:
|00:14:15
Location: US
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
