Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Harding Project: Strengthening the Army Profession

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.09.2025

    Video by Kyle Davis 

    Army University Press

    Learn about the Harding Project and its role in advancing the Army profession.
    The Harding Project is a Chief of Staff of the Army initiative to promote professional writing, foster professional development, renew branch journals, and advance military education. This film explores the project's goals and features exclusive interviews with key leaders: Harding Project Director LTC Zachary Griffiths, Deputy Director SFC Marcel Blood, LTG (Ret.) James M. Dubik, and Dubik Fellowship Senior Advisor COL (Ret.) Heidi Urben, PhD. Hear directly from Harding and Dubik Fellows about their contributions to shaping the future of the Army.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 09:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 961694
    VIRIN: 250509-O-QT950-8675
    Filename: DOD_110982166
    Length: 00:14:15
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Harding Project: Strengthening the Army Profession, by Kyle Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    professional
    Army
    Harding
    Professional Develepment
    Harding Project
    Harding Project; branch journal; doctrine; Profession

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download