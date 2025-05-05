DEFENDER 2025 - Port of Kavala, Greece

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Consul General of Thessaloniki, Mr. Jerrier (Jerry) Ismail addresses several highlights pertaining to the first-ever port operation at the port of Kavala, Greece in support of DEFENDER 25, April 28, 2025.

The Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness, also known as DEFENDER, is the largest annual U.S. Army exercise in Europe. DEFENDER 25 is the deployment of U.S. forces into a series of exercises designed to demonstrate the ability of the U.S. Army to respond and sustain operations of continental-based divisions, enablers, and joint forces and rehearse the integration of U.S. troops with NATO allies and partners for large scale combat operations from the High North to Mediterranean and Black Sea regions.

(U.S. Army video by Antonio Bedin)