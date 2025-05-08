Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAWCTSD Promotes STEM Education at BYKTWD Event

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ORLANDO NAVAL TRAINING CENTER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2025

    Video by Brian Grison and Brandan Hollis

    Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division

    The Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division (NAWCTSD) hosted an event for Bring Your Kids to Work Day (BYKTWD) at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Orlando, April 24, 2025. NAWCTSD's BYKTWD event serves as an opportunity to promote Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and build morale for the mission within NAWCTSD and Team Orlando. Kimberly Dang, who is featured in this video sites her experience at a NAWCTSD BYKTWD event as an influence to pursue a career in STEM in the DoD. (U.S. Navy video by Brandan Hollis)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 08:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 961678
    VIRIN: 250424-N-KH104-1001
    Filename: DOD_110981800
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: ORLANDO NAVAL TRAINING CENTER, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAWCTSD Promotes STEM Education at BYKTWD Event, by Brian Grison and Brandan Hollis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download