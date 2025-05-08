The Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division (NAWCTSD) hosted an event for Bring Your Kids to Work Day (BYKTWD) at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Orlando, April 24, 2025. NAWCTSD's BYKTWD event serves as an opportunity to promote Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and build morale for the mission within NAWCTSD and Team Orlando. Kimberly Dang, who is featured in this video sites her experience at a NAWCTSD BYKTWD event as an influence to pursue a career in STEM in the DoD. (U.S. Navy video by Brandan Hollis)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2025 08:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|961678
|VIRIN:
|250424-N-KH104-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110981800
|Length:
|00:02:50
|Location:
|ORLANDO NAVAL TRAINING CENTER, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NAWCTSD Promotes STEM Education at BYKTWD Event, by Brian Grison and Brandan Hollis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
