NAWCTSD Promotes STEM Education at BYKTWD Event

The Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division (NAWCTSD) hosted an event for Bring Your Kids to Work Day (BYKTWD) at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Orlando, April 24, 2025. NAWCTSD's BYKTWD event serves as an opportunity to promote Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and build morale for the mission within NAWCTSD and Team Orlando. Kimberly Dang, who is featured in this video sites her experience at a NAWCTSD BYKTWD event as an influence to pursue a career in STEM in the DoD. (U.S. Navy video by Brandan Hollis)