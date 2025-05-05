Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Infantry Division integrates new Shrike software to improve target acquisition

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.08.2025

    Video by Spc. Sar Paw 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Dawson Yates, a fire support officer assigned to the 2nd Infantry Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, explains how Soldiers are utilizing the machine-learning Shrike software with unmanned aerial systems during Combined Resolve 25-02 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, May 9, 2025. The Shrike software expedites target identification and decreases the processing time for indirect fire missions. Combined Resolve is part of the Army’s “Transforming in Contact” initiative, which assesses the effectiveness of electronic warfare and counter-unmanned aerial systems, as well as how changes in force structure and current tactics align with emerging technologies. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sar Paw)

    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE

    This work, 3rd Infantry Division integrates new Shrike software to improve target acquisition, by SPC Sar Paw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    StrongerTogether, EuropeAfricaInnovation, CombinedResolve, VCorps, 3ID, TiC

