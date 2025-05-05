3rd Infantry Division integrates new Shrike software to improve target acquisition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army 1st Lt. Dawson Yates, a fire support officer assigned to the 2nd Infantry Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, explains how Soldiers are utilizing the machine-learning Shrike software with unmanned aerial systems during Combined Resolve 25-02 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, May 9, 2025. The Shrike software expedites target identification and decreases the processing time for indirect fire missions. Combined Resolve is part of the Army’s “Transforming in Contact” initiative, which assesses the effectiveness of electronic warfare and counter-unmanned aerial systems, as well as how changes in force structure and current tactics align with emerging technologies. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sar Paw)