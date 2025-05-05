Andre Cameron, the Transportation Corps Detachment Eastern Mediterranean - Greece of the 839th Transportation Battalion, addresses several topics pertaining to the first-ever port operation at the port of Kavala, Greece in support of DEFENDER 25, April 2025. Cameron highlights the safety aspects of conducting port operations and talks about the three pillars jointly bonds the U.S. and host nation: relationships, partnerships, and friendships.
The Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness, also known as DEFENDER, is the largest annual U.S. Army exercise in Europe. This milestone supports reception, staging, and onward movement across Czechia and demonstrates how U.S. forces move fast, integrate with partners, and train for large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Army video by Antonio Bedin)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2025 04:14
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|961675
|VIRIN:
|250429-A-YG900-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110981663
|Length:
|00:04:14
|Location:
|KAVALA, GR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, DEFENDER 2025 - Port of Kavala, Greece, by Antonio Bedin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.