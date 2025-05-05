U.S. Army, Air Force and Allies Conduct Rapid Deployment Exercise in the Baltics (B-Roll)

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct an Immediate Response Package with the U.S. Air Force, in conjunction with British Armed Forces and Estonian Defense Forces, at Tartu Airport, Estonia, May 8, 2025. Showcasing rapid deployment capabilities, the Immediate Response Package demonstrates the ability to mobilize troops and armor across multiple airfields within the Baltics. This exercise highlights our continued commitment to deter adversaries and assure regional security along NATO’s eastern flank. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Austin Steinborn)
-Shotlist-
00:00:17:18 - 00:00:43:06 U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III landing
00:00:53:18 - 00:01:22:16 U.S. Army M2A4 Bradley Fighting Vehicle loading onto aircraft
00:01:22:17 - 00:01:31:06 U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III on runway
-Interview-
00:01:32:07 - 00:01:52:13 General overview of an Immediate Response Package (IRP)
00:01:52:14 - 00:02:37:19 Explanation of the IRP being conducted in Tartu and Amari Air Base and the role of the British Armed Forces and U.S. Air Force in the transportation of the M2A4 Bradley Fighting Vehicle
00:02:37:21 - 00:02:49:08 “This exercise absolutely proves the ability of the joint force to force project combat power and lethality…”
00:02:49:10 - 00:03:07:21 Explanation of the M2A4 Bradley Fighting Vehicle
00:03:08:07 - 00:03:31:13 How its been training with the Estonian Defense Forces
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2025 05:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|961665
|VIRIN:
|250508-A-MH953-8339
|Filename:
|DOD_110981528
|Length:
|00:03:31
|Location:
|TARTU, EE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
