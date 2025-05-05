250506-SDB-SafetyStandDown-NEWSINFOCUS

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 9, 2025) A video posted on the AFN Souda Bay Facebook page on May 8, 2025, created highlight NSA Souda Bay's summer safety stand-down held on May 6, 2025. The purpose was to highlight safety and the departments Sailors can turn to for guidance. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Hannah Donahue)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2025 01:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|961664
|VIRIN:
|250509-N-XJ090-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110981506
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|GR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
