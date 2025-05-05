250506-SDB-SafetyStandDown-NEWSINFOCUS

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 9, 2025) A video posted on the AFN Souda Bay Facebook page on May 8, 2025, created highlight NSA Souda Bay's summer safety stand-down held on May 6, 2025. The purpose was to highlight safety and the departments Sailors can turn to for guidance. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Hannah Donahue)