    250506-SDB-SafetyStandDown-NEWSINFOCUS

    GREECE

    05.05.2025

    Video by Seaman Hannah Donahue 

    AFN Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 9, 2025) A video posted on the AFN Souda Bay Facebook page on May 8, 2025, created highlight NSA Souda Bay's summer safety stand-down held on May 6, 2025. The purpose was to highlight safety and the departments Sailors can turn to for guidance. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Hannah Donahue)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 01:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 961664
    VIRIN: 250509-N-XJ090-1001
    Filename: DOD_110981506
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: GR

    This work, 250506-SDB-SafetyStandDown-NEWSINFOCUS, by SN Hannah Donahue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN Souda Bay, NSA Souda Bay, AFN, Souda Bay, Team Souda, Safety

