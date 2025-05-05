U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. DeAndrea Askew, a native of Washington and a civil affairs specialist with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conducts an interview during the maritime key terrain security operations event as a part of Exercise Balikatan 25 on an island in the Batanes, Philippines, April 27, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Malia Sparks)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2025 01:56
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|961663
|VIRIN:
|250427-M-MI096-3001
|PIN:
|8049238
|Filename:
|DOD_110981465
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Balikatan 25: Sgt. Askew Interview, by Cpl Malia Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.