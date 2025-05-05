Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 25: Lance Cpl. Taylor Interview

    PHILIPPINES

    04.26.2025

    Video by Cpl. Malia Sparks 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Trace Taylor, a native of Ohio and a mortarman with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conducts an interview during the maritime key terrain security operations event as a part of Exercise Balikatan 25 on an island in the Batanes, Philippines, April 26, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Malia Sparks)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 01:56
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 961662
    VIRIN: 250426-M-MI096-5001
    PIN: 52340
    Filename: DOD_110981456
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: PH

    Philippines
    Balikatan
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    3d MLR
    Balikatan 25
    BK25

