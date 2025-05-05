Balikatan 25: Integrated Air and Missile Defense event reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Anti-Air Battalion, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, alongside Philippine Airmen with the 960th Air and Missile Defense Group fire the Marine Air Defense Integrated System during the Integrated Air and Missile Defense event as a part of Balikatan 25 at Naval Station Leovigildo Gantioqui, Philippines, April 24-27, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Iyer Ramakrishna)

