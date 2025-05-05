Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 25: Integrated Air and Missile Defense event reel

    NAVAL STATION LEOVIGILDO GANTIOQUI, PHILIPPINES

    04.24.2025

    Video by Cpl. Iyer Ramakrishna 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Anti-Air Battalion, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, alongside Philippine Airmen with the 960th Air and Missile Defense Group fire the Marine Air Defense Integrated System during the Integrated Air and Missile Defense event as a part of Balikatan 25 at Naval Station Leovigildo Gantioqui, Philippines, April 24-27, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Iyer Ramakrishna)
    This video was created using Adobe Premiere Pro 21 and contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: TENSE-SERIOUS-DRAMA-(LEGACIES) performed by FineTuneMusic/stock.adobe.com.

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025
    Location: NAVAL STATION LEOVIGILDO GANTIOQUI, PH

