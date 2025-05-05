U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Anti-Air Battalion, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, alongside Philippine Airmen with the 960th Air and Missile Defense Group fire the Marine Air Defense Integrated System during the Integrated Air and Missile Defense event as a part of Balikatan 25 at Naval Station Leovigildo Gantioqui, Philippines, April 24-27, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Iyer Ramakrishna)
This video was created using Adobe Premiere Pro 21 and contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: TENSE-SERIOUS-DRAMA-(LEGACIES) performed by FineTuneMusic/stock.adobe.com.
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2025 01:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|NAVAL STATION LEOVIGILDO GANTIOQUI, PH
This work, Balikatan 25: Integrated Air and Missile Defense event reel, by Cpl Iyer Ramakrishna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
