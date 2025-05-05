U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force participate in Martial Arts Instructor Course 64-25 at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, May 2, 2025. MAIC educates and develops instructors focused on optimizing performance, increasing durability, through a holistic methodology in physical fitness and martial arts to increase unit readiness in order make a more lethal warfighter. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)
|05.02.2025
|05.09.2025 00:10
|Video Productions
|961656
|250505-M-WK421-1003
|DOD_110981428
|00:01:30
|OKINAWA, JP
