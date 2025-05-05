video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force participate in Martial Arts Instructor Course 64-25 at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, May 2, 2025. MAIC educates and develops instructors focused on optimizing performance, increasing durability, through a holistic methodology in physical fitness and martial arts to increase unit readiness in order make a more lethal warfighter. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)



The video contains audio from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock:



"Cryptic_Whispers_Full_C22-03806" by Keyframe Audio / https://stock.adobe.com/