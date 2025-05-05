Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Martial Arts Instructor Course 64-25

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.02.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force participate in Martial Arts Instructor Course 64-25 at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, May 2, 2025. MAIC educates and develops instructors focused on optimizing performance, increasing durability, through a holistic methodology in physical fitness and martial arts to increase unit readiness in order make a more lethal warfighter. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)

    The video contains audio from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock:

    "Cryptic_Whispers_Full_C22-03806" by Keyframe Audio / https://stock.adobe.com/

    TAGS

    MCMAP
    MAIC
    USINDOPACOM
    III Marine Expeditionary Force

