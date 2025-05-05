Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    7th Fleet Shore Sailor of the Year

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    04.24.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anthony Robledo 

    AFN Yokosuka

    250425-N-CY569-1002 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 25, 2024) - U.S. 7th Fleet awarded its Shore Sailor of the Year for fiscal year 2025 in a ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities, Yokosuka, April 25, 2025. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anthony Robledo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025 22:33
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 961649
    VIRIN: 250425-N-CY569-1002
    Filename: DOD_110981412
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th Fleet Shore Sailor of the Year, by PO2 Anthony Robledo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download