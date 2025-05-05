7th Fleet Shore Sailor of the Year

250425-N-CY569-1002 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 25, 2024) - U.S. 7th Fleet awarded its Shore Sailor of the Year for fiscal year 2025 in a ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities, Yokosuka, April 25, 2025. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anthony Robledo)
|04.24.2025
|05.08.2025 22:33
|Series
|961649
|250425-N-CY569-1002
|DOD_110981412
|00:01:00
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|1
|1
