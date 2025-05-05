Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    News You Can Use: Fort Bliss TAP Employment Expo is coming up (9:16 format)

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2025

    Video by David Poe  

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Presented by the Transition Assistance Program, Army Community Service expert Danel Keel invites all job seekers to the upcoming two-day TAP Employment Expo and Job Fair at Fort Bliss, Texas, May 21-22, 2025. Building on the success of last year's event, which connected numerous job seekers with leading employers, this year promises even more opportunities.

    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

