Okinawa holds 2025 Engineer Field Games

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Patrick Moran, the executive officer for the 9th Engineer Support Battalion, discusses the significance of the 2025 Engineer Field Games, held on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 25, 2025. The annual event, hosted by 9th ESB, brought service members in engineer career fields together to compete in a variety of engineer-based challenges providing an engaging environment to showcase their expertise and build camaraderie. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)