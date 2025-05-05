Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Okinawa holds 2025 Engineer Field Games

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.25.2025

    Video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Patrick Moran, the executive officer for the 9th Engineer Support Battalion, discusses the significance of the 2025 Engineer Field Games, held on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 25, 2025. The annual event, hosted by 9th ESB, brought service members in engineer career fields together to compete in a variety of engineer-based challenges providing an engaging environment to showcase their expertise and build camaraderie. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)

