Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Change of Command Ceremony 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAGAMI GENERAL DEPOT, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.07.2025

    Video by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Capt. Frederick Breslow passed the guidon to Capt. April Dilidili during a change of command ceremony honoring exemplary leadership and service for Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade on May 8, 2025. The event recognized Capt. Breslow’s distinguished tenure and formally welcomed Capt. Dilidili as she assumes command, marking a new chapter for the team. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Frank Spatt)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025 22:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 961641
    VIRIN: 250508-A-TR140-4083
    Filename: DOD_110981141
    Length: 00:25:44
    Location: SAGAMI GENERAL DEPOT, KANAGAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Change of Command Ceremony 2025, by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Change of Command Ceremony
    IAMD
    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC)
    U.S. Army Japan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download