Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Change of Command Ceremony 2025

Capt. Frederick Breslow passed the guidon to Capt. April Dilidili during a change of command ceremony honoring exemplary leadership and service for Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade on May 8, 2025. The event recognized Capt. Breslow’s distinguished tenure and formally welcomed Capt. Dilidili as she assumes command, marking a new chapter for the team. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Frank Spatt)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2025 22:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|961641
|VIRIN:
|250508-A-TR140-4083
|Filename:
|DOD_110981141
|Length:
|00:25:44
|Location:
|SAGAMI GENERAL DEPOT, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
