    Raider Report 101

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Evelyn D'Errico 

    17th Training Wing

    The 17th Training Wing held a graduation for the Honor Guard class 25B and the 17th Medical Group and 17th Security Forces Squadron hosted the annual Norwegian Foot March.

    Date Taken: 05.03.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025 17:01
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

    Air Force Honor Guard
    AETC
    Norwegian Foot March
    17TRW
    Raider Report

