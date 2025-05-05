Silent defenders: standing watch

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Air Commandos assigned to the 1st Special Operations Wing discuss military working dogs at Hurlburt Field, Florida, April 29, 2025. Military working dogs play a critical role in base security, operational readiness and serve as force multipliers, standing watch over a highly trained and agile fighting force. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Tori Haudenschild) (This video has been altered for security purposes by blurring out patches.)