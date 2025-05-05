Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Silent defenders: standing watch

    HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Tori Haudenschild 

    1st Special Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Air Commandos assigned to the 1st Special Operations Wing discuss military working dogs at Hurlburt Field, Florida, April 29, 2025. Military working dogs play a critical role in base security, operational readiness and serve as force multipliers, standing watch over a highly trained and agile fighting force. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Tori Haudenschild) (This video has been altered for security purposes by blurring out patches.)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025 16:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 961625
    VIRIN: 250429-F-KO751-1001
    Filename: DOD_110980846
    Length: 00:03:50
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US

    military working dogs
    AFSOC
    security forces
    1 SOW
    MWDs

