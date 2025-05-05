Silent defenders: standing watch

U.S. Air Force Air Commandos assigned to the 1st Special Operations Wing discuss military working dogs at Hurlburt Field, Florida, April 29, 2025. Military working dogs play a critical role in base security, operational readiness and serve as force multipliers, standing watch over a highly trained and agile fighting force. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Tori Haudenschild) (This video has been altered for security purposes by blurring out patches.)
04.29.2025
05.08.2025
|Video Productions
|961625
|250429-F-KO751-1001
|DOD_110980846
|00:03:50
HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
|1
|1
