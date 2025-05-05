video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) CBP Home app is a new mobile application that allows you to submit intent to depart. Through a series of guided questions, the app directs you to the appropriate services based on your needs. The CBP Home mobile application is FREE to use and available to everyone who has access to a mobile device. You can download the app from the Apple App and Google Play stores.