The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) CBP Home app is a new mobile application that allows you to submit intent to depart. Through a series of guided questions, the app directs you to the appropriate services based on your needs. The CBP Home mobile application is FREE to use and available to everyone who has access to a mobile device. You can download the app from the Apple App and Google Play stores.
