    CBP Home App

    UNITED STATES

    05.08.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) CBP Home app is a new mobile application that allows you to submit intent to depart. Through a series of guided questions, the app directs you to the appropriate services based on your needs. The CBP Home mobile application is FREE to use and available to everyone who has access to a mobile device. You can download the app from the Apple App and Google Play stores.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025 16:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 961624
    VIRIN: 250508-H-D0456-1001
    Filename: DOD_110980845
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: US

