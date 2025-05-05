Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WWII and the Birth of the AFMS

    FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2025

    Video by Megan Hearst 

    Air Force Medical Service   

    Before he became the first Surgeon General of the U.S. Air Force, General Malcolm C. Grow played an essential role on the battlefields of World War II. As surgeon for the 8th Air Force, Grow developed the first flak jacket, the first steel aircrew helmet, and numerous other inventions credited with saving countless lives. Eighty years after the Allied Victory in Europe, the legacy of Grow and his fellow medics is still felt within the Air Force Medical Service. (U.S. Air Force video by Megan Hearst)

