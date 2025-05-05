Guidance for Selection Boards and Panels

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines Corps Maj. Delaney T. Dumanovsky, the graduate education manager for Manpower Management Officer Assignments, breaks down board composition, preparation steps, and record management to help Marines understand how to compete effectively and take ownership of their career progression when being boarded, Quantico, Virginia, May 08, 2025. Selection boards are how the Marine Corps identifies the right Marines for the right opportunities. Whether it’s for command, Top-Level School, Graduate Education or special assignments, boards determine who is the best and most fully qualified for critical roles.

(U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Enos Jimenez)