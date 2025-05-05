Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guidance for Selection Boards and Panels

    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2025

    Video by Cpl. Enos Jimenez 

    HQMC Manpower and Reserve Affairs

    U.S. Marines Corps Maj. Delaney T. Dumanovsky, the graduate education manager for Manpower Management Officer Assignments, breaks down board composition, preparation steps, and record management to help Marines understand how to compete effectively and take ownership of their career progression when being boarded, Quantico, Virginia, May 08, 2025. Selection boards are how the Marine Corps identifies the right Marines for the right opportunities. Whether it’s for command, Top-Level School, Graduate Education or special assignments, boards determine who is the best and most fully qualified for critical roles.
    (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Enos Jimenez)

    TAGS

    promotion
    board
    Selection
    Board prep

