Guidance for Selection Boards and Panels

U.S. Marines Corps Maj. Delaney T. Dumanovsky, the graduate education manager for Manpower Management Officer Assignments, breaks down board composition, preparation steps, and record management to help Marines understand how to compete effectively and take ownership of their career progression when being boarded, Quantico, Virginia, May 08, 2025. Selection boards are how the Marine Corps identifies the right Marines for the right opportunities. Whether it’s for command, Top-Level School, Graduate Education or special assignments, boards determine who is the best and most fully qualified for critical roles.
(U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Enos Jimenez)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2025 16:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|961621
|VIRIN:
|250311-M-BP922-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110980734
|Length:
|00:16:01
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
