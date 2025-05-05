Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal at MacDill: B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Airmen from the 6th Civil Engineer Squadron conduct training at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 23, 2025. EOD technicians are trained to detect, disarm and dispose of explosive threats in the most extreme environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025 15:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961620
    VIRIN: 250423-F-RI626-1001
    Filename: DOD_110980715
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Explosive Ordnance Disposal at MacDill: B-Roll, by A1C Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EOD
    EOD technicians
    6th CES
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Technician
    EOD MacDill

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download