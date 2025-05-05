Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hotel Company Final Drill

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Johnson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, are evaluated during final drill on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 26, 2025. Final drill tests drill instructors on their ability to execute the movements properly. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Johnson)

    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Drill, Movements, Drill Master, Parade Deck, Evaluation

