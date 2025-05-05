Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around the Air Force: Wedgetail Collaboration, Aerial Networking, Super Squadron Test

    UNITED STATES

    05.08.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Phil Edwards 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    In this week’s look Around the Air Force, trilateral collaboration streamlines certification for the E-7A Wedgetail airborne early warning and control aircraft, aerial networking capability completes flight testing for improved command, control, communications and battle management, and Seventh Air Force extends its Super Squadron test to maximize combat effectiveness.

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025 15:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 961617
    VIRIN: 250508-F-EC880-1879
    Filename: DOD_110980641
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: US

    TAGS

    AF, Air Force, Around the Air Force, ATAF, Featured Video, AFTV

