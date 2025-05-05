U.S. Soldiers competing in the Region II Best Warrior Competition test their marksmanship on M17 pistols, M500 shotguns and M4 carbines at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, May 7, 2025. These competing Soldiers come from the Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia National Guards and will be tested on various essential Soldier skills. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Annie M. Riley)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2025 16:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|961612
|VIRIN:
|250507-Z-HB431-9520
|Filename:
|DOD_110980632
|Length:
|00:05:29
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-roll: R2BWC marksmanship, by SPC Annie Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.