U.S. Army Drill Sergeants visit Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island

U.S. Army Soldiers with the United States Army Drill Sergeant Academy visit Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island S.C, May 1-2, 2025, to observe training at Drill Instructor School, and view the differences between Drill Instructor and Drill Sergeant Training. During the visit, they conducted a physical training session with Drill Instructor School, observed close order drill, observed the Crucible, and met with leaders in charge of Drill Instructor School. (U.S. Marine Corps video by PFC. Jaden Beardsley)