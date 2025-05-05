Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Drill Sergeants visit Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Video by Pfc. Jaden Beardsley 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the United States Army Drill Sergeant Academy visit Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island S.C, May 1-2, 2025, to observe training at Drill Instructor School, and view the differences between Drill Instructor and Drill Sergeant Training. During the visit, they conducted a physical training session with Drill Instructor School, observed close order drill, observed the Crucible, and met with leaders in charge of Drill Instructor School. (U.S. Marine Corps video by PFC. Jaden Beardsley)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025 15:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961606
    VIRIN: 250502-M-BA951-3169
    Filename: DOD_110980603
    Length: 00:03:26
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Drill Sergeants visit Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, by PFC Jaden Beardsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Drill, Physical Training, Crucible, Drill Sergeant

