Safety Buoys Placed at Ashtabula Harbor

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District place safety buoys along an underwater breakwater at Lake Shore Park, part of Ashtabula Harbor, May 1, 2025. The rocks pose a safety risk for boat impacts and buoys mark the length of the rocks as a warning to boaters. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)
|05.01.2025
|05.08.2025 15:03
|Package
|961604
|250501-A-MC713-1001
|DOD_110980594
|00:01:15
|ASHTABULA, OHIO, US
|0
|0
