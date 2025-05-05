Safety Buoys Placed at Ashtabula Harbor

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District place safety buoys along an underwater breakwater at Lake Shore Park, part of Ashtabula Harbor, May 1, 2025. The rocks pose a safety risk for boat impacts and buoys mark the length of the rocks as a warning to boaters. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)