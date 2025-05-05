Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Safety Buoys Placed at Ashtabula Harbor

    ASHTABULA, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Ryan Campbell  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District place safety buoys along an underwater breakwater at Lake Shore Park, part of Ashtabula Harbor, May 1, 2025. The rocks pose a safety risk for boat impacts and buoys mark the length of the rocks as a warning to boaters. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025 15:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 961604
    VIRIN: 250501-A-MC713-1001
    Filename: DOD_110980594
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: ASHTABULA, OHIO, US

    Safety
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Ashtabula
    Buffalo District

